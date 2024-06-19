In these uncertain times of TV show renewals and cancellations, it’s easy for your favorite shows to go missing. Whether it’s been a long time since they were renewed, or they’ve been on a hiatus for too long, it can be frustrating for fans. TVLine has compiled a list of some of these missing shows to help you keep track of their status.

One show that has been eagerly awaited is “61st Street” on The CW. Season 2 was scrapped at AMC, but The CW swooped in to offer it a home. Originally planned to air last fall, the show got bumped due to Hollywood strikes. However, Season 2 is now set to premiere on July 22 on The CW.

Another show, “The A Word” on Sundance TV, has left fans wondering about its future. While a spinoff has been announced, a Stateside release has not yet been confirmed. Similarly, “Condor” on MGM+ is in development for a third season, but the fate of the show remains TBD.

On the other hand, “The Flight Attendant” on Max has officially announced that it will not continue beyond Season 2. Kaley Cuoco confirmed that the show has been grounded forever. Similarly, “The Girlfriend Experience” on Starz has no plans for a fourth season, given that it’s been almost three years since the last season aired.

Fans of “Snowpiercer” on AMC/AMC+ will be excited to know that the fourth and final season will premiere on July 21. The show was initially renewed for a fourth season but got scrapped at TNT, only to find a new home at AMC.

It’s important to stay updated on the status of your favorite shows, as they can often go missing or be delayed for various reasons. While some shows like “Pachinko” on Apple TV+ have already wrapped filming for Season 2, others like “The Orville” on Hulu are still awaiting official updates on their future. As fans, it’s important to keep the conversation going and show support for these missing shows that we love.