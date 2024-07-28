It’s 2024, and after facing delays in 2023 due to strikes, network television is back with a bang! With the era of peak TV continuing to thrive, Entertainment Tonight has compiled a list of all the upcoming premiere dates for major series across broadcast networks, cable channels, and streaming platforms. From returning favorites like The Bear and House of the Dragon to reality shows such as The Bachelorette and Big Brother, viewers have a lot to look forward to this year.

In July, viewers can expect to see the return of shows like 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and The Wall, along with new seasons of popular series like The Bachelorette and All American: Homecoming. Additionally, exciting limited docuseries like Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken and Receiver are set to premiere, offering viewers a unique viewing experience.

As we move into August, shows like The Umbrella Academy and Emily in Paris are gearing up for new seasons, promising more drama and intrigue for fans. In September, Power Book II: Ghost and Survivor are set to return, while new series like Agatha All Along and The Penguin will make their debut.

Come October, fans can look forward to the return of beloved shows like Law & Order and NCIS, as well as the premiere of new series like Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage and Elsbeth. And as we head into November and December, highly anticipated shows like Yellowstone and Outlander will be making their comeback, along with new seasons of Night Court and Cobra Kai.

With a diverse range of shows spanning various genres and platforms, there is truly something for everyone to enjoy in the world of television in 2024. So, make sure to mark your calendars and stay tuned for all the latest updates on premiere dates and new releases throughout the year. Happy watching!