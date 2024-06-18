In the latest episode of The Young and the Restless, Tucker McCall’s fake medical crisis is exposed, and his plan seems to have failed. Audra Charles accuses Tucker of faking his illness before storming out, but Tucker proves he is fine when he is alone with Dawn and the doctor.

Tucker pays off the doctor and instructs Dawn to gather dirt on Glissade board members. He also decides to visit Jack Abbott in Paris to handle some business matters. Meanwhile, Jack comforts Traci as she deals with emotions regarding Ashley and Martin Laurent.

When Tucker shows up at Jack’s place, he accuses him of being the secret investor working with Audra. Jack denies the accusation and insists he is focused on Ashley. Tucker grows frustrated when his operatives fail to find dirt on the board members.

In Genoa City, Adam updates Victor on Connor’s progress and his plans to visit Chelsea. Victor wants Adam to take over at Newman Media and use the outlets to attack a rival company. Adam refuses the job, wanting to focus on Connor instead.

Audra informs Victor about the latest developments, and they decide to figure out Tucker’s next move. When Audra visits Tucker, she finds him in good health and ready to surrender. Meanwhile, Victoria refuses to take over Newman Media, but Nikki suggests a plan where they run the company together. However, Victor rejects the idea and hopes to put Adam in charge instead.

