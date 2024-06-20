Former President Donald Trump is not happy with the recent Fox News poll results that show President Joe Biden pulling ahead. In May, Trump was leading by one point, but this month’s poll shows Biden leading by two points, with 48 percent supporting Trump and 50 percent supporting Biden. Independents also prefer Biden by 9 points, and Biden leads with Black voters at 73 percent.

The top two voter issues listed in the poll were “the future of American democracy and the economy,” followed by “stability and normalcy” and finally “immigration and health care.” Trump took to his Truth Social platform to criticize the poll results, claiming that the sample of voters was biased and Democrat-leaning. However, he did not provide any evidence to support his claims.

Trump argued that he is leading in other polls, including in swing states like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. He also disagreed with the report on key election issues, stating that the most important issues are inflation and immigration, not protecting democracy. Trump called Biden the “greatest threat to democracy” and criticized Fox News polls for not treating him fairly.

In a surprising move, Trump suggested that he might deliberately lose the upcoming debate on June 27 to keep Biden on the Democratic ticket. This statement was met with mockery from Trump critics on social media, who speculated that Trump is afraid of performing poorly in the debate.

Overall, Trump’s dispute with the Fox News poll results and his comments about potentially losing the debate have stirred controversy and speculation among political commentators and social media users. It remains to be seen how these developments will impact the upcoming presidential election and the public’s perception of the two candidates.