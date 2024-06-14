Trixie Mattel, the famous drag queen and makeup entrepreneur, has announced that she will be taking an extended break from the drag scene for several months. Known for her appearances on RuPaul’s Drag Race and winning All Stars 3, as well as her successful YouTube channel, cosmetics company, and podcast with Katya, Trixie Mattel has decided to step away from the spotlight to focus on self-care.

In a video posted on her YouTube channel titled ‘Trixie Gets Ready for West Hollywood Pride,’ Mattel shared her plans for the break, revealing that she will be taking a break from social media, content creation, and public appearances. She emphasized the importance of taking a true break and acknowledged the need to recharge and refocus.

Despite her absence, Trixie assured her fans that her YouTube channel will continue to be active with new content planned for the future. She teased that her absence might even increase viewership, joking that her editor might suggest she stay away for the channel’s benefit.

The decision to take a break comes after months of feeling burnt out from managing her various ventures. Trixie expressed her need to step back from the demanding schedule she has maintained and acknowledged that she may not return at the same pace as before. This break will allow her to prioritize her mental and emotional well-being.

Notably, Trixie’s close friend and colleague Katya recently took a break from drag to focus on her mental health and substance abuse recovery. Katya’s journey was documented in the film ‘Moving Parts,’ which shed light on the challenges and struggles faced by drag performers behind the scenes.

As Trixie Mattel prepares to embark on her break, fans can expect her to return refreshed and renewed, ready to continue entertaining and inspiring audiences with her unique brand of humor and creativity. This hiatus marks a new chapter for Trixie, one that prioritizes self-care and personal growth.