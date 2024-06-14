Trixie Mattel, a well-known drag performer, has recently announced that she will be taking a short break from her busy schedule of touring and performing. Since gaining fame from her appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race, Trixie has become a successful drag queen, musician, DJ, podcast host, and makeup entrepreneur. She has worked hard to build her career and create opportunities for herself, even after not winning Drag Race.

Reflecting on her journey, Trixie shared that she has always believed in herself and her abilities, even when others may not have seen her potential. She emphasized the importance of being self-reliant and not waiting for validation from others to pursue her dreams. Despite facing challenges and setbacks, Trixie has remained determined and focused on her goals.

As she looks back on her career, Trixie acknowledged that she has pushed herself to the limit and now feels the need to take a break to focus on other aspects of her life. She expressed her desire to step back from the spotlight and prioritize her well-being and personal growth. Trixie plans to take a 3 to 4 month sabbatical from performing and social media to recharge and reevaluate her priorities.

In addition to her music and drag performances, Trixie recently launched a new season of her show, Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home, on Max. The show explores the hospitality industry and reflects Trixie’s personal experiences working in various hospitality jobs. Trixie’s passion for creating unique and immersive experiences for her fans is evident in her work on the show.

Furthermore, Trixie collaborated with fellow drag performer Juno Birch on a pride video for YouTube, highlighting the history and evolution of drag as an art form. She discussed how drag has evolved over the years and how she sees her own drag persona as a reflection of Americanized beauty and wealth, with a touch of humor and satire.

Despite her success, Trixie remains humble and focused on continuing to grow and evolve as an artist. She values the freedom and creativity that platforms like YouTube offer and enjoys the direct connection she has with her audience. While she appreciates feedback from her fans, she is selective about the comments she takes to heart and prioritizes staying true to herself and her vision.

As she prepares to take a break from performing, Trixie looks forward to stepping back from the spotlight and recharging her creative energy. She recognizes the importance of self-care and personal growth and is excited about the opportunity to explore new avenues of expression and creativity in the future.