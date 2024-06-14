Trixie Mattel, a well-known drag performer, has recently announced that she will be taking a temporary break from performing. Despite her success on RuPaul’s Drag Race and in various other projects, Trixie has decided to step back and take some time off to focus on herself. In a recent interview, she discussed her journey in the drag industry, her upcoming break, and her views on the evolution of drag.

Reflecting on her time on Drag Race, Trixie expressed her unwavering self-belief and determination to succeed. She emphasized the importance of creating her own opportunities and not relying on external validation for her success. Trixie’s journey has been marked by hard work and dedication, as she built her career from the ground up and stayed true to herself throughout.

Discussing her decision to take a break, Trixie revealed that she will be stepping back from the spotlight for a few months to focus on her personal life. She acknowledged that maintaining her hectic schedule was taking a toll on her, and she needed time to recharge and refocus. Trixie’s decision to prioritize her well-being and family life is a testament to her commitment to self-care and balance.

In addition to her break, Trixie also discussed her latest projects, including the second season of Trixie Motel and a pride video with YouTube. She shared her passion for storytelling and creating unique experiences for her fans, highlighting her background in hospitality and makeup. Trixie’s creative vision and attention to detail have set her apart in the drag industry, and she continues to push boundaries with her innovative projects.

As Trixie prepares to take a step back from performing, she reflects on her journey and the impact she has made in the drag world. Her dedication to her craft and her commitment to authenticity have earned her a loyal following and a place in drag history. While she may be taking a break for now, Trixie’s star continues to shine bright, and her legacy in the drag industry remains unmatched.