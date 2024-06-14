Ireland is known for its stunning landscapes and has become a popular filming location for various productions, from local Irish films to Hollywood blockbusters. The film industry in Ireland has seen significant growth in recent years, with numerous critically acclaimed films and television series being produced, along with multiple Academy Award nominations.

To determine the most popular Irish filming locations, a study conducted by sports betting and casino site Tonybet analyzed Instagram and Google search data for 20 different locations. The study looked at the average number of monthly searches for terms related to each location, as well as the number of Instagram posts featuring the location’s hashtag. The results were used to create an index score out of 100.

The Cliffs of Moher emerged as the most popular filming location in Ireland, with an index score of 100. These sea cliffs in County Clare are a breathtaking sight, stretching for 14km along the southwestern coast of the Burren region. The Cliffs of Moher have been featured in several beloved films, including The Princess Bride and Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

Following closely behind in second place were the Wicklow Mountains, with an index score of 73.24. This mountain range, which spans central Wicklow County and parts of Dublin and Wexford, offers spectacular views and has appeared in films such as P.S. I Love You and Braveheart. Achill Island, the largest of Ireland’s isles, ranked third, followed by Powerscourt Estate and Ashford Castle in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

One notable mention in the study was Trim Castle in County Meath, which secured the ninth spot on the list. Trim Castle is the largest Anglo-Norman castle in Ireland and gained recognition for its appearance in the 1995 film ‘Braveheart,’ starring Mel Gibson. Construction of Trim Castle began in 1172 and was completed in the 1220s. The castle has since undergone extensive restoration and remains a popular tourist attraction and filming location.

Overall, the study highlights the beauty and diversity of Irish filming locations, showcasing the country’s rich history and stunning landscapes that continue to attract filmmakers from around the world. From the rugged cliffs of the Cliffs of Moher to the historic Trim Castle, Ireland offers a plethora of picturesque settings for filmmakers to bring their stories to life.