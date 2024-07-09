Tributes are pouring in for Joe Egan, the co-founder of Stealers Wheel, who has passed away at the age of 77. Egan, originally from Paisley, Scotland, formed the band alongside Gerry Rafferty. The group is best known for their 1973 debut single, “Stuck in the Middle With You,” which was featured in Quentin Tarantino’s film Reservoir Dogs.

Fans have been expressing their sadness and sharing memories of the pair’s musical talent. The official Stealers Wheel page confirmed Egan’s passing with a heartfelt message, describing him as a “sweet and gentle soul” who will be dearly missed.

Born into an Irish Catholic family in 1946, Egan met Rafferty during his school years at St. Mirin’s Academy. The two musicians shared a passion for music and unique voices, leading them to collaborate in various bands before forming Stealers Wheel. Egan’s contribution to Rafferty’s solo album in 1970 showcased their strong musical bond.

Despite creative differences leading to the breakup of Stealers Wheel in 1975, Egan and Rafferty remained close friends and continued to work together on musical projects. Fans have been reminiscing about the duo’s harmonious music and expressing gratitude for their lasting impact on the music industry.

Many have shared personal anecdotes of meeting Joe Egan and experiencing his musical talent firsthand. The outpouring of condolences highlights the enduring legacy of Stealers Wheel and the profound influence they had on listeners worldwide. Joe Egan’s memory will live on through his music, ensuring that his remarkable talent continues to be celebrated for years to come.