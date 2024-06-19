Trevor St. John, known for his role as Tucker McCall on The Young and the Restless, recently announced his departure from the show. In a series of social media posts, St. John shared the news with fans, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to play such an interesting character.

St. John acknowledged the revolving door of characters on soap operas, stating, “Tuckers come and Tuckers go, and so the cycle continues… this Tucker is in his go phase.” Despite his exit, St. John had nothing but positive things to say about his experience on the show, thanking the cast, crew, directors, producers, and fans for their support.

While fans may be sad to see Tucker McCall leave Genoa City, St. John assured them that he has other projects in the works. He encouraged fans to check out his latest movie, “A GOOD ENOUGH DAY,” which is available for streaming on Tubi.

As the news of St. John’s departure spreads, viewers may have mixed feelings about the exit of the polarizing character. However, St. John’s announcement opens the door for new casting shakeups on The Young and the Restless, so fans can expect more changes in the future.

