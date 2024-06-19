Trevor St. John has bid farewell to his role as Tucker McCall on The Young and the Restless after being part of the show for two years. The 52-year-old actor took over the character from Stephen Nicols in 2013. In a tweet to his 18,000 followers, St. John expressed his gratitude to the fans and everyone involved in the show. He thanked the cast, crew, directors, producers, and CBS/Sony for the amazing experience he had while playing Tucker McCall.

The character of Tucker McCall was initially portrayed by William Russ in 2009, but was later taken over by Nichols. Throughout the show, Tucker McCall is known for his relationship with Ashley Abbott. St. John’s departure from the show was met with disappointment from fans who expressed their sadness but wished him success in his future endeavors.

St. John recently made his directorial debut with the film “A Good Enough Day,” a project he also co-wrote and starred in. The movie tells the story of a man coming to terms with his impending death and seeking to reconnect with those he had distanced himself from after a tragedy. The film has received positive reviews and is currently available for streaming on Tubi. Fans can continue to follow updates on The Young and the Restless through various sources.

Trevor St. John’s departure from The Young and the Restless marks the end of his journey as Tucker McCall, but opens up new opportunities for the talented actor to explore different projects in the entertainment industry. As fans bid farewell to Tucker McCall, they can look forward to seeing St. John’s future endeavors and the impact he will continue to make in the world of film and television.