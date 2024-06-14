Trent Alexander-Arnold, the English football star, is showing his support for his girlfriend, model Iris Law. The couple recently collaborated as brand ambassadors for Guess Jeans, showcasing the new Airwash jeans. Trent, 25, and Iris, 23, met while filming for Guess and quickly hit it off. Their relationship was revealed last month, and they have been seen together at various events, including the Cannes film festival where Iris made a striking appearance in a sheer white mini-dress.

Trent, who is expected to play a key role for England in the upcoming Euros, has been in the spotlight as Real Madrid shows interest in signing him. Despite limited game time in previous tournaments, Trent’s talent is undeniable, and he is poised for success on the international stage. Meanwhile, Iris, known for her role in Danny Boyle’s Pistol, has been making waves in the fashion world with her unique style and bold choices.

The couple’s collaboration with Guess is a testament to their influence and appeal as modern icons. The new Airwash jeans represent a greener version of the classic stonewash denim, symbolizing the brand’s commitment to sustainability and innovation. A spokesperson for Guess praised Trent and Iris, stating that they embody the brand’s evolution and vision for the future.

Their relationship, which blossomed from a chance meeting on a Guess shoot, has captured the attention of fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. From exchanging numbers to following each other on social media, Trent and Iris have formed a strong bond based on mutual interests and admiration. Their partnership with Guess not only showcases their individual style but also highlights their compatibility as a couple.

As Trent prepares for the Euros and Iris continues to make waves in the fashion industry, their collaboration with Guess serves as a platform to showcase their talents and shared passion for creativity. With their growing presence in the public eye, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Iris Law are set to make a lasting impact in both the sports and fashion worlds.