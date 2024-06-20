Travis Scott, the popular rapper known for hits like “SICKO MODE,” has found himself in trouble in Miami. Reports indicate that the 33-year-old artist, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster, was arrested for disorderly intoxication and trespassing after being warned by authorities. The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday, June 20, and Scott was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

According to Local 10 News, Scott had to post a $650 bond and is expected to be released later in the morning on June 20. The details of what exactly happened that led to his arrest are still unclear at this time.

