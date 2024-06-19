Travis Kelce recently addressed the typo on his Super Bowl LVIII ring during his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce. The ring mistakenly listed the Miami Dolphins as the seventh seed instead of the sixth seed. Despite the error, Travis humorously shrugged it off, stating that he doesn’t care about the mistake and finds it unique.

During the ring ceremony in early June, Travis and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates, including Patrick Mahomes and Harrison Butker, received their rings, which are estimated to cost around $40,000 each and feature over 500 diamonds and 38 rubies. Travis mentioned that while this year’s ring is impressive, his favorite is still the one from the previous year, when they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles.

Travis also shared that his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, who was unable to attend the ceremony due to her tour commitments, showed her support through an Instagram Live feed. Despite the distance, sources close to the couple revealed that Travis and Taylor prioritize their relationship and make an effort to spend time together whenever possible.

Their commitment to each other and their willingness to make their relationship work show the genuine nature of their love. Travis and Taylor continue to support each other in their respective careers and make sure to prioritize their time together, as well as with their families and friends.

The bond between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift is evident in the way they support each other, even when they are physically apart. Their dedication to maintaining their relationship despite the challenges of distance is a testament to the strength of their love and commitment to each other. As they navigate their busy schedules, Travis and Taylor find ways to stay connected and make time for each other, showing that true love knows no bounds.