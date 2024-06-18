Travis Kelce was all about the color red at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII ring ceremony. The tight end sported a standout cherry red corduroy suit paired with a white tank, accessorized with gold-rimmed sunglasses, a blinged-out necklace, and white sneakers. Fans of Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, dubbed his look “Red (Travis’ Version)” as a nod to the singer’s hit album.

Kelce shared that the inspiration behind his red ensemble was none other than the Chiefs Kingdom. The team’s colors are red and gold, and Kelce wanted to pay homage to the team and its fans with his outfit choice. Inside the event, Kelce sat with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes as they received their third Super Bowl rings.

The Kansas City Chiefs secured their third Super Bowl victory in five years, with back-to-back wins in 2023 and 2024. The team members, including Kelce, have set their sights on making history by aiming to win three consecutive Super Bowls in the upcoming season. The dazzling new Super Bowl ring features intricate details such as 16 rubies, four football-shaped diamonds, and 28 diamonds, representing the team’s achievements and victories.

Kelce recently signed a two-year contract extension with the Chiefs, making him the highest-paid tight end in the league. Amid his offseason, Kelce has been keeping busy with various side projects, including hosting a game show and exploring opportunities in Hollywood. He expressed his interest in broadcasting once he retires from football during a recent podcast episode.

Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, who is also a former NFL player, has signed on to work as a sportscaster for ESPN’s Monday Night Football after announcing his retirement. The Kelce brothers are both looking towards exciting new opportunities in their post-football careers, showcasing their talents beyond the football field.