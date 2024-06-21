Travis Kelce, the NFL star, made a fashionable statement at the 2024 Cannes Lions Festival by wearing a special friendship bracelet gifted to him by a fan. The bracelet, featuring the initials “TK” and “TS” for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, was a personalized piece that Kelce proudly wore throughout the afternoon at Stagwell Sport Beach with his brother, Jason Kelce.

The custom bracelet, with red and gold beads representing the Kansas City Chiefs colors, added a touch of personal flair to Kelce’s ensemble. His outfit, reminiscent of Swift’s “1989” album aesthetic, included a crocheted baby blue and white shirt by Orlebar Brown paired with linen shorts. Although the exact bracelet is not available for purchase, similar designs from the brand BonBonWhims offer charms like the ones on Kelce’s bracelet.

Kelce is not the only celebrity who has been seen sporting BonBonWhims jewelry. Stars like Sydney Sweeney, Julia Fox, Meghan Thee Stallion, Kylie Jenner, and Gigi Hadid have all been seen rocking pieces from the Y2K-inspired brand. Gigi Hadid even wore a pair of shimmering Silver Micropave Pop Drop Earrings for a date with Bradley Cooper earlier this year.

With Kelce and Swift’s affinity for sentimental jewelry, fans are eager to see if the couple will continue to exchange meaningful accessories. Kelce famously tried to give Swift a beaded bracelet with his phone number during one of her concerts last year, sparking their much-talked-about relationship. As Swift prepares to perform in London, it remains to be seen if Kelce will join her and bring along his new bracelet as a sweet gesture of support.