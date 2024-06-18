Travis Kelce had a fun time in Nashville, Tennessee recently. He visited Morgan Wallen’s This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen and took pictures with locals. Travis was in town for an event to support young NFL tight-end hopefuls. This visit happened on the same day as the opening ceremony for Tight End University (TEU) in Music City. Travis, along with NFL players George Kittle and Greg Olsen, founded TEU in 2021 to bring tight ends together for a three-day program.

Even though Morgan Wallen was not at the bar during Travis’ visit, the country singer is getting ready for his One Night at a Time tour, which includes stops in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Denver, Colorado. Travis, who recently won his third Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs, is hosting TEU alongside his fellow NFL players. He is staying busy with the event while his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, is on her Eras Tour in Europe.

Sources have shared that Travis and Taylor are making their long-distance relationship work by adjusting their schedules to spend time together whenever possible. They both prioritize each other and make an effort to see each other, as well as each other’s families and friends. Their relationship is important to them, and they are committed to making it work despite the distance. For more updates on Travis and Taylor’s relationship, stay tuned to the links provided below.