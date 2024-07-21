Travis Kelce, the 34-year-old football player, recently went all out to spoil his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, with a $75,000 shopping spree in Milan before her tour stop. According to sources, Kelce took Swift, also 34, to high-end stores like Valentino, Prada, Bottega Veneta, and Fendi to pick out luxurious items. He specifically chose brands that he knew Swift loved and wanted to give her an Italian touch to her wardrobe.

During their time in Milan, Kelce purchased a variety of expensive items for Swift, including a $16,000 embroidered dress, a $5,200 tweed ensemble, and a $3,330 hobo bag, among others. The insider revealed that Kelce’s gesture was a way to show his love and support for Swift and make her Euro tour experience truly exceptional.

The couple, who went public with their relationship in 2023, seem to be going strong, with rumors swirling about a possible proposal in the future. Swift is said to be head over heels in love with Kelce and is looking to ensure that they are on the same page about marriage. Despite their busy schedules, the couple makes time for each other through daily FaceTime calls and thoughtful gestures to keep the romance alive.

Kelce has been vocal about his admiration for Swift, praising her genuineness and understanding nature. Sources close to the couple revealed that Kelce’s $75,000 shopping spree was just one of the many ways he shows his love and appreciation for Swift.

Overall, Kelce and Swift’s relationship continues to blossom, with both individuals balancing their demanding careers while making time for each other. Their strong bond and mutual respect for one another have solidified their connection and made their romance even more special.