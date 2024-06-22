Travis Kelce couldn’t contain his smile and even blushed a little when Taylor Swift sang about a proposal in her song “Love Story” during her concert in London. In a video that went viral on social media, the football star was seen happily dancing along to his girlfriend’s hit song, with a smirk on his face as she sang the lyrics, “He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring / And said, ‘Marry me, Juliet / You’ll never have to be alone.'”

Fans were quick to pick up on his reaction, speculating that it could be a hint towards a possible engagement in the future. Some fans even took to TikTok to share their excitement and theories about a potential proposal on stage during the song.

While Travis Kelce has remained tight-lipped about any engagement plans, sources close to the couple have suggested that there might be something in the works. An insider revealed to Page Six earlier this year that Travis may be considering popping the question around their first anniversary in July. Another source mentioned that Travis has been talking to friends about getting a ring and has received his family’s blessing for the proposal.

Swifties were delighted to see Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, enjoying himself in the VIP tent at the concert, along with Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce. The couple has been publicly supportive of each other since going public with their relationship in September 2023, attending each other’s events and games throughout the year.

Despite facing some criticism, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been unapologetically open about their relationship. In a recent interview, Taylor mentioned that they are proud to support each other and show their love publicly. She emphasized that they don’t feel the need to hide their relationship and are happy to celebrate each other’s successes.

Travis recently shared that one of his favorite activities to do with Taylor is cooking, praising her skills in making Pop-Tarts and cinnamon rolls. The couple seems to be enjoying their time together and are looking forward to what the future may hold for them.