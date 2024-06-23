Travis Kelce surprised fans by appearing on stage with Taylor Swift at a packed Wembley Stadium. This marks their first performance together after making their relationship public on Instagram. During the song “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” Kelce, dressed in a white bow tie, tailcoat, and top hat, joined Taylor on stage and even playfully powdered her face. The crowd went wild as Taylor blew a kiss to her NFL boyfriend.

The couple, who has been linked romantically since 2023, had never featured each other on their social media accounts. However, Taylor made their relationship official by posting a sweet photo of them posing with the Prince of Wales and his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The Eras Tour has been a massive success, with Taylor performing in front of 89,000 fans at Wembley Stadium. The show included surprise appearances by rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, Sir Paul McCartney, Ellie Goulding, and Cate Blanchett. Additionally, Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott were spotted enjoying the performance from the VIP tent.

Fans have been eagerly anticipating Taylor’s shows, with tickets selling for hundreds of pounds. The singer has been dropping hints about her relationship with Travis Kelce during her performances. The audience has been left in awe as Taylor showcases her talent by playing guitar and piano throughout the tour.

Despite speculation about a major announcement, the concert featured Travis’s unexpected appearance and acoustic performances by Taylor. The show also saw Taylor singing a unique mash-up of songs, leaving fans screaming for more.

Celebrities like Tom Cruise, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Hugh Grant, and even political figures like Sir Keir Starmer have been seen enjoying Taylor’s performances at Wembley. The star-studded audience has been captivated by Taylor’s stunning costumes and energetic performances.

Overall, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium has been a massive hit, with fans and celebrities alike coming together to enjoy her electrifying performances. With more shows lined up in the future, Taylor’s popularity and talent continue to shine on the global stage.