Travis Kelce recently shared his thoughts on the typo found on his $40,000 Super Bowl ring in a candid interview. Despite the error that listed Miami as the seventh seed instead of the sixth, Travis doesn’t seem bothered at all. In fact, he sees it as a unique and exclusive feature of his new bling.

The NFL tight end expressed his indifference towards the mistake, stating that he doesn’t care about what seed Miami is and that it doesn’t affect his appreciation for the ring. He even joked that the goof makes the ring more detailed and exclusive, emphasizing that the error means nothing in the grand scheme of things.

Travis now has three Super Bowl rings in his collection, with the latest one being described as “massive” and resembling the shape of an oval football with diamonds surrounding it. While he finds the new ring cool, he admitted that his favorite might be the 2023 Super Bowl ring he received after the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles. This ring has a unique feature where the top comes off and has a clasp for wearing it in different ways.

Apart from his Super Bowl rings, Travis is known for his sense of style and fashion sense. Whether he’s wearing designer suits or ASOS button-downs, he enjoys the creative process of putting together his outfits. He mentioned that he often goes with his instincts and enjoys the spontaneity of creating his game-day looks.

Travis’s laid-back attitude towards the typo on his Super Bowl ring showcases his focus on the bigger picture and his ability to appreciate the ring for what it represents rather than getting caught up in minor details. As a key player for the Kansas City Chiefs, he continues to shine both on and off the field, embracing his unique style and personality in everything he does.