Travis Kelce recently stole the show at the 2024 American Century Championship karaoke competition by delivering a fiery rendition of Whitesnake’s “Here I Go Again.” Dressed in a collared USA shirt and khaki shorts, Travis channeled his inner rockstar and put on quite a performance that was captured on video and shared on social media. After winning the competition, Travis dedicated his victory to his girlfriend Taylor Swift, which was a sweet gesture that was well-received by fans.

Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, also made an appearance at the charity golf tournament, where he had high praise for Taylor Swift after attending her Eras Tour in London. The brothers’ busy schedules have put their podcast, New Heights, on hiatus, but they are looking forward to picking things back up once Travis is done with training camp for the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are gearing up for the upcoming season with training camp starting on July 21 and their first preseason game scheduled for August 10.

Fans can look forward to getting autographs from Travis and the rest of the Chiefs team on July 21 and 22 during training camp. Swift, on the other hand, is continuing her Eras Tour overseas with upcoming dates in Germany. Jason Kelce is also making moves in his career by preparing to join ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown after retiring from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Overall, it seems like both Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are keeping busy with their respective careers while still finding time to support each other and make special dedications in the midst of their hectic schedules. Fans of both stars will surely be excited to see what they have in store next as they continue to excel in their fields.