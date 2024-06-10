Travis Kelce Reveals How He Stays Grounded in His Romance with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce opened up about the drastic changes in his life in a recent interview with ‘Good Morning America’.

The 34-year-old NFL star appeared on the Thursday, June 6 episode of the ABC morning show and shared how he maintains a positive outlook amid his growing fame.

“When you have a good family and friends around you, that makes that aspect of life much easier,” he explained. “I’ve always been a very grounded person, it may not seem like it when I’m playing football. But off the field, I just want to be a genuine person. I try not to plan too much for the future because you never know what opportunities are going to arise.”

When asked to rate his life on a scale of one to ten, Kelce aimed higher and said, “Man, 20. 100. I’m so lucky and grateful for everything that has come into my life.”

Kelce also noted that he has been “living the dream” in the NFL offseason, even expanding his resume to include acting in Ryan Murphy’s latest project, Grotesquerie. “It’s a challenge,” he admitted. “I feel like a beginner right now, but I can train. That’s something I know from being an athlete, I’m a guy who can train.”

Although Kelce was already a celebrity, his stardom skyrocketed after he began dating Taylor Swift in the summer of 2023. The couple made their relationship public in September, and their bond has only strengthened since then.

Kelce has been very private about his romance with the 34-year-old Swift, but in November 2023, he offered some insight into how they initially connected. After publicly sharing the story of how he failed to give her a bracelet with his phone number at her ‘Eras Tour’ concert in Kansas City in July 2023, she later reached out to him.

“There were definitely people she knew, who knew who I was, on her team, who said, ‘Hey! Did you know he was going to be there?’ I had someone playing Cupid,” Kelce told WSJ. Magazine. “She told me exactly what was going on and how lucky I was that she reached out.”

Kelce also explained how he has handled the attention that came with being in a relationship with Swift.

“Obviously, I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura around them. … I’ve never dealt with that,” he expressed. “But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of that. … The scrutiny she faces, the constant attention on her every day, the paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she takes, and she just keeps moving forward enjoying life. When she shows that attitude, I won’t be the one acting weird.”

Earlier this month, Swift referenced Kelce again while performing her hit ‘Fifteen’, which includes the lyrics, “In your life, you’ll do things greater than dating the football team’s boy.” In videos shared by fans, Swift could be seen smiling and blushing as the audience in Lyon, France, applauded.