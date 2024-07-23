Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been enjoying their summer together, but now they are getting back to their busy schedules. The couple, both 34, have been dealing with demanding schedules that often keep them apart in different cities. However, as they approach their one-year anniversary, they make sure to spend as much time together as possible.

Recently, Kelce showed his support for Swift by attending her Eras Tour stop in Germany before heading back to Kansas City Chiefs training camp. He even managed to catch two of her shows while he was there. Kelce was seen dressed casually in a black-and-green checkered polo shirt, white shorts, and a baseball cap, enjoying the concert from a VIP section of the venue.

After the show, Kelce and Swift were spotted backstage, with Kelce wrapping his arm around Swift’s waist as they walked out. The couple, who went public with their relationship last September, also held hands during the concert. Kelce even had his hand on Swift’s backside at one point.

While Kelce is back on the field, Swift will continue her Eras Tour abroad until August 20. She plans to attend as many games as possible during the football season to support Kelce, despite her busy schedule.

Kelce, on the other hand, is fully focused on football now that he is back at training camp. He recently debuted a new look for the start of the season with a fresh mustache. The Chiefs even posted about his new look on Instagram, calling it the “KILLA STACHE.”

In addition to his football career, Kelce has also been busy shooting for Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity and Ryan Murphy’s upcoming series Grotesquerie during the off-season. However, his team and the Chiefs remain his top priority as he gears up for the new season.

As Kelce and Swift navigate their hectic schedules, they continue to make time for each other and show their support in any way they can. Their relationship seems to be going strong as they juggle their respective careers and personal lives.