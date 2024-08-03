Country music sensation Morgan Wallen had a star-studded entourage at his recent concert in Kansas City, with none other than Chiefs superstars Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and Chris Jones accompanying him on stage. The trio of Super Bowl champions hyped up the crowd as Wallen made his entrance from the depths of Arrowhead Stadium to the concert stage.

Sporting a custom Chiefs No. 7 jersey with his name on the back, Wallen’s choice of attire raised some eyebrows as it resembled controversial Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s jersey number. However, it’s worth noting that the singer often wears No. 7 jerseys at his concerts, a nod to his high school baseball days in Corryton, Tennessee. Wallen’s connection to sports runs deep, as seen in his special concert on the baseball field where he used to play, complete with a scoreboard displaying “Batter 7” in honor of his album, One Thing at a Time.

The energy was high as Wallen and the Chiefs stars walked out to the sounds of “WHISKEY WHISKEY,” a collaboration between Wallen and rapper Moneybagg Yo. Even Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, couldn’t contain her excitement and shared a glimpse of the walkout on her Instagram Story.

Kelce and Wallen share a history beyond the concert stage, with the Chiefs star visiting Wallen’s bar in Nashville earlier in the year and mingling with locals. Wallen has been full of surprises during his time in Kansas City, including sharing the stage with country legends Brooks & Dunn and bringing out Lainey Wilson for a special duet.

Despite dreaming of a career in professional baseball, Wallen expressed gratitude for the path his life has taken, leading him to a successful music career. Reflecting on his baseball days and the close-knit team he was a part of, Wallen shared his pride in returning to the field and the memories it evokes.

The collaboration between Wallen and the Chiefs stars added an extra layer of excitement to the concert, showcasing the strong bond between music and sports in Kansas City. As fans continue to revel in the memorable night, the presence of these Super Bowl champions on stage with Wallen will surely be a highlight for years to come.