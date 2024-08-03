Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes made a surprise appearance at Morgan Wallen’s concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday night. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, and quarterback, 28, walked out with the country singer onto the stage as thousands of fans cheered for them. According to videos shared by Brittany Mahomes on her Instagram Stories, Kelce was wearing a “We’re Beer for You” shirt, black cap, and black jeans while dancing behind Wallen. On the other hand, Patrick was dressed in a royal blue short-sleeved shirt, jeans, a white cap, and sunglasses.

Wallen caused a stir with his wardrobe choice by wearing a Chiefs jersey with the number 7 on it, which is Harrison Butker’s jersey number. He reportedly also encouraged the audience to stand up for their beliefs. Harrison Butker, known for his Christian faith, has faced controversy due to his opinions on Pride Month and other matters.

It’s uncertain whether Wallen wore the jersey as a tribute to Butker or if it was his own baseball jersey number from childhood. Despite the speculations, Wallen’s jersey had his name on it, not Butker’s. In the meantime, Kelce, who has been dating Taylor Swift for over a year, also surprised fans at the concert. There have been tensions between Wallen’s fans and Swift’s supporters in the past, with some fans booing Swift when Wallen joked about her during a previous show.

Despite the potential drama, reports suggest that Kelce and Swift’s relationship is strong, and they might be getting engaged soon. Although there are no official plans confirmed yet, sources close to the couple have hinted at an imminent engagement. Fans and followers of both Kelce and Swift will be eagerly waiting for the next steps in their relationship.

The concert at Arrowhead Stadium brought together a mix of sports, music, and celebrity culture, creating buzz among fans and followers online. The unexpected appearances by Kelce, Mahomes, and Wallen made the event memorable for those in attendance and those following the news. As the story unfolds, fans will be looking out for more updates on the stars’ relationships and future appearances.