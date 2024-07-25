The new trailer for the movie “Transformers One” has been released, giving fans a sneak peek at what to expect. The trailer shows action-packed scenes and teases an exciting storyline that is sure to captivate audiences.

In addition to the movie trailer, there are also other entertainment news stories making headlines. Christina Hall has claimed that her ex-husband, Josh Hall, transferred $35,000 to a separate account, sparking speculation about their financial dealings. Meanwhile, actor John Schneider has tied the knot with Paul Sorvino’s widow, Dee Dee, just 17 months after the death of his wife, Alicia.

In the world of reality TV, tensions are running high on “Big Brother” as Angela confronts Kenney over his loyalty to Matt. On a more positive note, Taylor Swift has reacted to her best friend Abigail’s pregnancy announcement with a lyric from her song “Tortured Poets.”

Fans of the show “Cobra Kai” will be excited to hear that Mary Mouser has hinted at an unexpected ending for the series. William Zabka, who plays Johnny Lawrence, has also shared some advice for his character in the upcoming season. Additionally, Peyton List has dived into her character Tori’s final season arc, promising an exciting conclusion for fans.

In other news, President Joe Biden has addressed the public for the first time since stepping down from the election. Meanwhile, singer Billie Eilish has shocked her celebrity friends with prank calls, showing off her playful side.

Reality TV star Tamra Judge has weighed in on the feuds in Season 18 of “RHOC,” including Katie vs. Heather and Gina vs. Jenn. Michael from “90 Day Fiancé” has also opened up about why he left Angela and his mysterious disappearance, addressing allegations that he used her for a green card.

On a lighter note, actor Josh Hartnett has revealed that he was initially skeptical of attending a “Trap” concert until he saw Taylor Swift there. Additionally, Billy Ray Cyrus has spoken out about a leaked audio fight with his ex, Firerose, admitting that he was at his wit’s end during the argument.

Singer Jennifer Lopez is reportedly dealing with unexpected changes and obstacles amid rumors of a split with Ben Affleck. Reality TV star Larsa Pippen has discussed her potential return to “RHOM” for Season 7 and her decision to finally end things with Marcus Jordan.

Model Karlie Kloss has made rare comments about her friend Taylor Swift, revealing her favorite song by the singer. Finally, Prince Harry has spoken out about the royal rift and the central issues behind it, shedding light on the ongoing tensions within the royal family.

