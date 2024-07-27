The Nelons – a beloved gospel family in America – recently faced a devastating tragedy when a fatal plane crash claimed the lives of four family members. Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, along with their daughter Amber and son-in-law Nathan Kistler, were among the seven people who lost their lives in the accident. The family was on their way to a concert when the plane crashed in Wyoming.

The group’s assistant, Melodi Hodges, and the pilot, Larry Haynie, as well as his wife Melissa, also tragically passed away in the crash. Autumn Nelon Streetman, the fourth member of the band, was not on the plane at the time. The plane, a Pilatus PC-12/47E owned by Haynie Enterprises, reportedly caught fire upon crashing, leading to a wildfire in the area.

Autumn Nelon Streetman, who was not on the plane, expressed her gratitude for the support and prayers extended to her and her family during this difficult time. She also thanked everyone for their continued love and support as they navigate the days ahead.

The Nelons, known for their iconic status in US gospel history, were inducted into the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame in 2016. Their music, including hits like I Shall Not Be Moved, Come Morning, and We Shall Wear a Robe and Crown, has touched the hearts of many. The family has received three Grammy nominations throughout their successful career.

As the National Transportation Safety Board begins its investigation into the crash, the gospel community mourns the loss of these talented individuals. The tragic incident serves as a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of coming together in times of grief and sorrow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Nelons family and all those affected by this heartbreaking event.