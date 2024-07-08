The cycling world is mourning the loss of André Drege, a talented professional cyclist from Norway, who tragically passed away at the age of 25 after a devastating accident during the Tour of Austria. The race organizers confirmed that Drege lost control of his bike during the final stage of the competition, leading to severe injuries that ultimately took his life.

In a statement posted on social media, the race organizers expressed their deep sorrow over the tragic incident and extended their thoughts and prayers to Drege’s family, loved ones, and his team Coop-Repsol. The team also requested privacy for the family as they grieve the loss of their beloved member.

The accident took place during the descent from Grossglockner to Heiligenblut, prompting a rescue helicopter to respond to the scene. Following Drege’s untimely death, the final stage of the Tour of Austria was canceled, and cyclists participated in a memorial ride to honor his memory.

Tour of Austria Director Thomas Pupp also shared his heartfelt condolences, acknowledging the unfairness of losing a young life filled with potential and aspirations. Drege had a successful season prior to the accident, winning seven road races and securing overall victories at the Visit South Aegean Islands race and the International Tour of Rhodes.

The cycling community came together to pay tribute to Drege, with teams like Lidl-Trek and Intermarché-Wanty expressing their sadness and offering condolences to his family and teammates. The loss of Drege has deeply impacted the sport, reminding everyone of the risks and challenges that athletes face in pursuit of their passion.

As the cycling world mourns the loss of a promising talent, it serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. Drege’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew him, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of cyclists to pursue their dreams with dedication and resilience.