The Mitchell family in EastEnders has been through a lot recently. Billy Mitchell was reunited with his brother Teddy, but trouble seems to be on the horizon. Stevie Mitchell ended up in the hospital after a fight with Will Mitchell, who pushed him over. Teddy came to visit his father at the hospital and then decided to stay in the Square to get to know his new family.

In an upcoming episode, the Mitchells gather for a celebration as Billy plans a surprise party for Stevie at The Vic. Billy reveals to Will that Stevie and his mother, Val, share the same birthday, but he doesn’t know where she is. Teddy confronts Stevie at the cafe and warns him to stop lying. Phil overhears them talking about a secret and decides to investigate with the help of his lawyer, Ritchie.

At The Vic, Stevie is touched by the effort Billy and Will put into the party. Billy gives a heartfelt speech about his father and sends well wishes to his mother. However, Phil shows Stevie some evidence that Ritchie found, which is not good news. Stevie then confesses to Billy that his mother has passed away, with Teddy witnessing the confession.

This revelation shocks Billy, who confides in Phil. Teddy encourages Billy not to let this revelation ruin their relationship. The question remains – will Stevie’s deception ruin his relationship with Billy?

These EastEnders episodes will air on BBC One and iPlayer.