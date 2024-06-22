Carly Spencer continues to feel betrayed by John “Jagger” Cates and plans to take matters into her own hands, despite warnings from Damian Spinelli. She is determined to make things right, even if it means risking her own freedom. Meanwhile, Molly Lansing-Davis and TJ Ashford face doubts about their decision to have Molly’s sister carry a baby for them.

Kristina Corinthos-Davis confronts Ava Jerome about a recording that could potentially damage her relationship with Blaze. Ava must decide whether to use this information to her advantage. Elsewhere, Brook Lynn Quartermaine and Harrison Chase take Violet Finn to the Quartermaine mansion, following Tracy Quartermaine’s advice to keep her away from her father, Finn.

Tracy stands her ground against Finn’s threats and ultimatums, insisting that he seek help for his issues before he can see Violet again. Despite Tracy’s tough love approach, Finn continues to struggle with his demons and may push away those trying to help him. Chase seeks legal guidance from Alexis Davis as the situation with Finn worsens.

As the drama unfolds in Port Charles, fans can expect more surprises and twists in the coming episodes of General Hospital. Stay tuned to CDL for all the latest spoilers, predictions, and updates on your favorite soap opera.