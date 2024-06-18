A live-action TV series based on the popular French cartoon “Totally Spies!” is currently in the works at Amazon, with well-known actor Will Ferrell on board as an executive producer.

The new series, aimed at a young adult audience, will focus on the adventures of the three best friends – Clover, Alex, and Sam – as they balance their lives as college students with their international spy duties.

While there is no writer or cast attached to the project yet, Amazon MGM Studios, Banijay Kids & Family, and Rola Bauer, the head of Pan-English original series at Amazon, are collaborating to bring this adaptation to life.

In addition to Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Alix Taylor from Gloria Sanchez Productions are also executive producing the show. Banijay Kids & Family CEO Benoît Di Sabatino is serving as an executive producer for the studio.

The original animated series, created by Vincent Chalvon-Demersay and David Michel, has been a huge success since its debut in 2001. It has nearly 200 episodes, a prequel film, and a spinoff series to its name. The show is currently in its seventh season in France and will soon air in the U.S. on Cartoon Network.

Benoît Di Sabatino, the CEO of Banijay Kids & Family, expressed excitement about the live-action adaptation, highlighting the global success of “Totally Spies!” across different languages and territories.

Gloria Sanchez president Jessica Elbaum shared her enthusiasm for the project, citing the show’s themes of girl-power, friendship, and staying true to oneself as reasons for their interest in bringing the story to life in a new format.

The collaboration between Amazon, Banijay Kids & Family, and Gloria Sanchez Productions aims to create a compelling and empowering series for audiences to enjoy. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting new project!