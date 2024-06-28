In a recent episode of her “misSPELLING” podcast, Tori Spelling shared some shocking confessions that have left fans surprised. One of the most eye-opening revelations was when she confessed her feelings to her first love, Brian Austin Green, from Beverly Hills, 90210. Despite being friends and supporting his relationship with his fiancée, Spelling admitted that she still gets flustered and riled up when Green speaks to her, even after 30 years.

Another surprising confession from Spelling was her admission that she is not good with money. She revealed that she struggled with finances, admitting that she didn’t even know how to write a check until she was in her 40s. While her costars made investments and bought properties, Spelling lacked the guidance to manage her money effectively.

Spelling also opened up about a heartbreaking experience her daughter Stella faced at school, where classmates mistakenly thought she was homeless and living in an RV. This led to Stella being shamed at school, highlighting the challenges that Spelling’s children have faced due to their family’s public image.

The actress also revealed the moment that led her to file for divorce from Dean McDermott after 18 years of marriage. A heated argument where McDermott expressed frustration over picking up Spelling’s belongings for 18 years was the breaking point for her, leading to the decision to end their marriage.

In a more lighthearted confession, Spelling shared a humorous anecdote about peeing in a diaper while stuck in a traffic jam with her son Beau. She rummaged through her bag and found a diaper, which she used as a makeshift toilet, showcasing the challenges of parenting on the go.

Additionally, Spelling disclosed her OBGYN’s surprising comment about her body after undergoing five C-sections, highlighting a personal aspect of her life that many fans may not have been aware of. She also reminisced about sharing intimate moments with her former castmate Shannen Doherty, revealing details about losing her virginity in a dress Doherty had also worn.

Furthermore, Spelling and Doherty discussed their shared history with Brian Austin Green, revealing that they both had romantic encounters with their former co-star. This revelation added another layer of complexity to their relationships both on and off-screen.

Lastly, Spelling shared that she and McDermott had been sleeping in separate beds for years before their divorce, citing her TV habits as the reason behind the decision. Despite the challenges they faced in their marriage, Spelling emphasized the importance of having outlets for escapism and entertainment, even if it meant sleeping apart from her husband.

Overall, Spelling’s candid confessions on her podcast have provided fans with a deeper insight into her personal life, relationships, and challenges she has faced over the years. These revelations have sparked conversations and shed light on the complexities of fame, relationships, and motherhood in the public eye.