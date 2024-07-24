Tori Spelling recently shared that she has no regrets about her final conversation with her former “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-star, Shannen Doherty, before her passing. In an emotional episode of the “90210MG” podcast, Spelling expressed gratitude for the opportunity to reconcile with Doherty and have a heartfelt conversation before she lost her battle with breast cancer on July 13.

Spelling praised Doherty’s positive attitude and fighting spirit during her health struggles, describing her as a warrior who inspired hope in those around her. Despite the tragic outcome, Spelling emphasized the importance of cherishing the good moments and memories shared with Doherty.

Alongside her co-host Jennie Garth, Spelling paid tribute to Doherty on social media, reflecting on the impact she had on their lives and expressing deep sorrow over her loss. Both actresses remembered Doherty fondly on their podcast, highlighting her strength and resilience in the face of adversity.

Dr. Lawrence D. Piro, Doherty’s doctor and close friend, provided insight into the actress’s final moments, revealing that she was surrounded by loved ones who offered comfort and support during her transition. Despite the sadness of her passing, Piro described the experience as beautiful and loving, emphasizing Doherty’s love for life until the very end.

Spelling and Garth’s heartfelt remembrances of Doherty serve as a touching tribute to their late friend and co-star, celebrating her legacy and the enduring impact she had on those who knew her. As they continue to process their grief, Spelling and Garth honor Doherty’s memory by sharing stories of her strength, resilience, and unwavering spirit.

The bond between Spelling, Garth, and Doherty transcends their on-screen personas, showcasing the deep friendship and connection they shared both on and off the set of “Beverly Hills, 90210.” As they navigate the loss of their beloved co-star, Spelling and Garth find solace in the memories and moments they treasured with Doherty, keeping her spirit alive through their shared stories and reflections.