Outlander is a popular TV series that has captured the hearts of many fans over the years. The show, which first aired in 2014, follows the story of time traveler Claire Randall and her adventures in 18th Century Scotland with her husband Jamie Fraser.

Recently, fans were asked to vote for their favorite character from the series on Outlander’s Instagram page. While characters like Jamie, Ian, and Lord Grey received praise, it was Claire who emerged as the clear winner. Fans praised Claire for her resilience, intelligence, and compassion, with many citing her as an inspiring and compelling character.

One fan even shared how Claire’s character inspired them to pursue a career in naturopathic nursing, highlighting the impact that fictional characters can have on real-life decisions. The love and loyalty between Claire and Jamie were also mentioned by fans as a significant aspect of the show.

While Claire may have taken the top spot in the fan vote, there are certainly other characters in the Outlander cast who deserve recognition and love. The show’s upcoming season 7, part 2 is set to premiere on November 22nd on Starz, and fans can look forward to more adventures with their favorite characters.

Whether you agree with the fans’ choice or have your own unsung hero from the Outlander series, one thing is clear – the characters in this show have made a lasting impact on viewers and continue to inspire and entertain audiences around the world.