There are so many options available for streaming TV shows and movies these days, it can be overwhelming to decide what to watch. But fear not! We’ve compiled a list of the best TV shows and movies to stream this week to make your decision-making process a little easier.

One exciting option to stream is a documentary about the first Black Barbie, produced by Shonda Rhimes. This documentary explores the significance of including a Black doll in the Barbie lineup and features commentary from Rhimes and other stars like Gabourey Sidibe. You can catch “Black Barbie: A Documentary” on Netflix starting June 19.

Another intriguing series to watch is “Hotel Cocaine,” starring Danny Pino. Set in the glamorous world of 1970s Miami, this series follows the general manager of a popular club who gets caught up in a dangerous drug trade. “Hotel Cocaine” premieres on MGM+ on June 23.

For true crime enthusiasts, the new documentary series “Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini” on Hulu delves into the baffling case of a woman who goes missing without a trace. Get ready for some shocking revelations when this docuseries premieres on June 20.

If you’re a fan of music history, check out the new documentary “Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple” on Max. This documentary explores the multifaceted career of musician and actor Stevie Van Zandt, known for his work with Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band and on “The Sopranos.” The documentary premieres on June 22.

In addition to these exciting new releases, don’t forget to catch up on fan-favorite series like “House of the Dragon,” “The Boys,” and “BRATS: ABC News Documentary Premiere.” Whether you’re in the mood for a thrilling drama, a captivating documentary, or a heartwarming reality show, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this week.

So grab your popcorn, get cozy on the couch, and start streaming these must-watch TV shows and movies today!