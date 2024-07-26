Jennifer Aniston, David Beckham, and Joe Wicks have been identified as the top stars that many Brits turn to for life advice. A recent study commissioned by Snickers revealed that 32 percent of the 200 participants surveyed keep track of celebrities’ profiles to gain insights into their lifestyles.

The study also found that nearly half, 46 percent, of the participants enjoy inspirational quotes, with 52 percent of them feeling uplifted by these quotes. Additionally, 45 percent of respondents regularly draw inspiration from celebrities who share motivational quotes, with 39 percent stating that these posts give them a daily boost.

When it comes to sports figures, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Mo Farah, and Jose Mourinho are among the most popular choices for life advice among Brits. Snickers even created an AI version of the legendary football manager Jose Mourinho, offering motivational quotes and tips to fans.

According to Sergio Peniche from Mars Wrigley, the company behind Snickers, inspiration can be found anywhere, including in a book, a piece of music, or even a celebrity’s Instagram account. The AI version of Jose Mourinho aims to provide fans with insights directly from ‘The Special One’ himself, encouraging individuals to live their best lives with a dose of Mourinho’s iconic wisdom.

The study also revealed that one in ten adults believe these inspirational quotes provide a much-needed boost when their football team is underperforming. Mourinho’s most popular quote, “The most important part of everything is to be happy,” resonated with many participants, followed closely by his advice on working hard and effectively. His famous self-introduction as “The Special One” was favored by 12 percent of the respondents.

Sergio Peniche emphasized Jose Mourinho’s unique perspective on life, which has led him to success in his various managerial roles, making him an aspirational figure for many Brits.

The top 10 celebrity ‘lifestyle gurus’ as voted by Brits include David Beckham, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Beyoncé, Jennifer Aniston, Will Smith, Michelle Obama, Marcus Rashford, Tom Hanks, Leonardo DiCaprio, and José Mourinho. These stars have captured the attention of the British public, offering guidance and inspiration in various aspects of life.