Dr. Samantha Ellis, a board-certified medical and cosmetic dermatologist, shared her top picks for red light therapy devices to help reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Here are some of the best devices she recommends:

1. Omnilux Contour Face: This mask has a wavelength of 633 nanometers and promises anti-aging and skin rejuvenating results with just three to five, 10-minute treatments per week for four to six weeks.

2. TheraFace PRO: This portable device comes with attachments for red light (for wrinkles), blue light (for acne), and red light plus infrared light therapy (for wrinkles and pain), as well as microcurrents for toning and firming the face.

3. LightStim for Wrinkles LED Light Therapy Device: This device covers a large portion of the face, features a 3-minute timer, and promises to reduce fine lines and wrinkles for a more youthful look.

4. SKIN GYM Revilit LED Light Therapy: This budget-friendly wand allows you to switch between green, blue, and red LED lights for different results and charges via USB for easy portability.

5. Evertone LED Face & Neck Mask: This mask promises glowing skin in just four weeks and features an attachment for the neck for extra coverage, using a range of LED lights to lift, tone, and firm the skin.

6. Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand: This wand is easy to use, rechargeable via USB, and can minimize the appearance of fine lines, dark circles, blemishes, and puffiness on the face.

7. Solawave 2-in-1 Skincare Mini: This newly launched mini red light device is perfect for glowing skin on the go, fitting in the palm of your hand and featuring 630 nanometers for reducing fine lines and wrinkles.

8. Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro: This mask uses red light with a wavelength of 633 nanometers and features three treatment settings for smooth and clear skin.

According to Dr. Ellis, red light therapy works by exposing the skin to low levels of red or near-infrared light, stimulating cell activity and promoting various biological effects. The benefits of red light therapy include reduced redness and inflammation, accelerated wound healing, improved skin elasticity, and reduction in fine lines.

When considering an at-home red light therapy device, Dr. Ellis recommends looking for specific features such as wavelength, light intensity, ease of use, and certifications to ensure safety and quality standards are met. The frequency of red light therapy sessions can vary depending on the device and purpose of use, so it’s essential to follow the manufacturer’s guidelines and consult with a healthcare professional if needed.

To find the right at-home red light therapy device for you, consider customer reviews, certifications, and expert opinions to make an informed decision. With regular use, these devices can help improve skin elasticity, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and rejuvenate the skin for a more youthful appearance. Follow Dr. Samantha Ellis on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram for helpful skincare and haircare advice, product recommendations, reviews, and more.