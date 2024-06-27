The ESPYs, an annual event celebrating the world of sports and honoring outstanding athletes, recently announced its list of nominees for this year’s awards. Among the top nominees are Caitlyn Clark, Coco Gauff, and many more talented athletes.

Caitlyn Clark, a 22-year-old guard for the Indiana Fever, received three nominations, including Best Athlete in Women’s Sports, Best Record-Breaking Performance, and Best College Athlete in Women’s Sports. Her exceptional career at Iowa has earned her well-deserved recognition.

Another notable nominee is Coco Gauff, a 20-year-old American tennis player with impressive rankings. This year marks her first ESPYs nomination, placing her in the running for Best Athlete in Female Sports alongside other accomplished athletes such as Nelly Korda and A’ja Wilson.

In the Best Athlete categories, Patrick Mahomes, last year’s winner for Best Athlete in Men’s Sports and Best NFL Player, has once again secured nominations in both categories. His team, the Kansas City Chiefs, is also nominated for Best Team, competing against the Boston Celtics and other championship-winning teams.

The ESPYs also feature categories like Best Breakthrough Athlete, Best Championship Performance, Best Comeback Athlete, Best Play, and more, showcasing a diverse range of sports and achievements. From standout performances to record-breaking achievements, the nominees represent the best in the world of sports.

The upcoming ESPYs ceremony, hosted by Serena Williams, will air live on Thursday, July 11, at 8 p.m. EDT/PDT on ABC from Los Angeles. It promises to be an exciting event that celebrates the hard work, dedication, and talent of athletes across various disciplines. Be sure to tune in to see who takes home the coveted awards and honors in this prestigious event.