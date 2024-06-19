The superhero movie “Madame Web” made its debut on Netflix on May 14 and quickly became the third most-watched title during the May 13-19 viewing period. Starring Dakota Johnson, the film garnered 1.7 billion minutes of viewing in just six days, trailing closely behind the popular series “Grey’s Anatomy.” This medical drama, which has seen increased viewership since being added to Hulu, held the second spot for the week.

However, it was no surprise that “Bridgerton” claimed the top spot for the week. With the release of the first four episodes of Season 3, all seasons of the show accumulated a total of 2.8 billion minutes of viewing. Season 3 accounted for 70% of this total, while the remaining 30% came from viewers revisiting Seasons 1 and 2.

Following closely behind “Madame Web” and “Grey’s Anatomy” were the beloved animated series “Bluey” and the popular comedy “Young Sheldon,” which benefited from the airing of its series finale. Rounding out the top seven were titles like “Family Guy,” “Bob’s Burgers,” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” all of which experienced increased viewership due to advances in Nielsen’s measurement capabilities.

A noteworthy addition to the streaming chart was the sitcom “Reba,” which made its debut on Netflix and Hulu, accumulating 744 million minutes of viewing to secure the seventh spot. Meanwhile, the psychological drama “Evil” claimed the eighth spot with 700 million minutes watched following the release of its fourth season.

Overall, the streaming rankings for May 13-19 showcased a mix of original titles, acquired series, and films. The competition for viewership continues to intensify as new content is released across various platforms.

In the ever-evolving landscape of streaming entertainment, it is clear that viewer preferences play a significant role in determining the success of a title. With a diverse range of genres and themes available to audiences, the battle for the top spot on the streaming charts remains fiercely competitive. As more content is produced and made available to viewers, the rankings are sure to see further shifts and surprises in the future.