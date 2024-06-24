With a plethora of streaming services like Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, and more, it can be overwhelming to decide what to watch in your free time. To make your decision easier, here are some top TV shows and movies to stream this week.

Starting with new arrivals, A Family Affair is a movie premiering on Friday starring Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Kathy Bates, and Joey King. This star-studded film follows the story of an assistant to a movie star who faces complications when her mother and the star begin a relationship.

For music fans, Celine Dion opens up about her battle with a rare illness in a new documentary called I Am: Celine Dion, premiering on Prime Video. This intimate look at the iconic singer’s journey is sure to be a must-watch.

TV series fans can look forward to the season 3 premiere of The Bear on Hulu. This award-winning show follows the tensions in a high-stakes kitchen and promises plenty of drama.

Eva Longoria stars in Land of Women, a series debuting on Apple TV+ that follows a socialite who must flee the country with her daughter and mother for safety. This series promises intrigue and suspense.

For those interested in documentaries, Black Barbie: A Documentary on Netflix explores the creation of Mattel’s first Black Barbie and features insights from Shonda Rhimes and other celebrities.

In the world of crime thrillers, Presumed Innocent on Apple TV+ follows the story of a chief deputy prosecutor whose life is turned upside down when his coworker is murdered.

For fans of Broadway, the 77th Annual Tony Awards aired on CBS and are now available to stream on-demand on Paramount+. The show featured standout performances and nominations for top shows like Hell’s Kitchen and Stereophonic.

Love Island USA is back with a new host, Ariana Madix, and promises to deliver all the drama and romance fans have come to expect.

These are just a few highlights of the top TV shows and movies to stream this week. With a wide range of options available on various streaming platforms, there is something for everyone to enjoy in their downtime. So grab some popcorn, settle in, and start streaming your favorite shows and movies today!