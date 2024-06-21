Happy New Music Friday! As the weekend approaches, music lovers have a lot to look forward to with new releases from some of their favorite artists. From Ariana Grande collaborating with Brandy and Monica to Post Malone teaming up with Blake Shelton, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Ariana Grande’s latest single, “The Boy Is Mine,” brings a touch of nostalgia with vocals from Brandy and Monica. This updated version of the classic hit is sure to be a fan favorite. Post Malone takes a different approach with his country track, “Pour Me a Drink,” featuring Blake Shelton. The unexpected collaboration showcases the versatility of both artists.

Tinashe is also making waves with her MATCH MY FREAK EP, which has gained popularity on TikTok. This collection of songs is a testament to her creativity and artistry. Ed Sheeran is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his album, x (Multiply), with a special edition that includes nine bonus tracks. Fans of his music will appreciate the new additions to this classic album.

In addition to these releases, there is new music from Coldplay, Gracie Abrams, Maluma, Lainey Wilson, Camila Cabello, Ice Spice, and more. Whether you’re a fan of pop, country, or electronic music, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Some standout tracks to check out include “feelslikeimfallinginlove” by Coldplay, “the boy is mine (Remix)” by Ariana Grande featuring Brandy & Monica, “Pour Me A Drink” by Post Malone featuring Blake Shelton, and “x (10th Anniversary Edition)” by Ed Sheeran. These songs showcase the diversity and talent of the artists behind them.

Other notable releases include “Out Of Time” by Zedd featuring Bea Miller, “Contrato” by Maluma, “cut!” by Maren Morris featuring Julia Michaels, and “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” by Karol G. These tracks cover a range of genres and styles, offering something for every music lover.

As you gear up for the weekend, be sure to check out these new music releases and discover your next favorite song. Whether you’re a fan of pop, country, electronic, or R&B, there is a new track waiting for you to enjoy. Happy listening!