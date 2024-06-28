Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is finally here, and that means it’s time to discover some great new music. Will Smith has made a comeback with his new single, “You Can Make It,” featuring Fridayy and Sunday Service. Megan Thee Stallion has also dropped her third studio album, MEGAN, which is her first release under her independent label, Hot Girl Productions.

If you’re a fan of country music, you’ll be excited to hear that Kelsea Ballerini has teamed up with Noah Kahan on a heartfelt track called “Cowboys Cry Too.” And if you’re looking for something more upbeat, Lil Nas X has released “HERE WE GO!” from the upcoming film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

But the music scene isn’t just about the big names. Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has ventured into music, collaborating with DJ and producer Ellis Miah to create a dance track inspired by her viral TikTok clip “Shoes… More Shoes.”

In addition to these exciting releases, there’s also new music from JIMIN, Camila Cabello, Keith Urban, LISA, Miranda Lambert, Imagine Dragons, The Kid LAROI, and many more. With so many new songs to choose from, there’s something for everyone’s taste.

Some of the standout tracks of the week include “Wildside” by Keith Urban, “Rockstar” by LISA, and “Dammit Randy” by Miranda Lambert. If you’re in the mood for some pop music, check out “C,XOXO” by Camila Cabello.

For fans of hip hop and rap, there are new releases like “girls” by The Kid LAROI, “Style Rare” by Offset featuring Gunna, and “Went Hollywood For A Year” by Lil Durk. And if you’re looking for some R&B vibes, be sure to listen to “Algorithm” by Lucky Daye and “Don’t Call” by Daya.

No matter what genre you prefer, there’s no shortage of new music to discover this week. So grab your headphones, hit play, and enjoy the latest releases from your favorite artists. Happy listening!