The Korean Business Research Institute recently released the brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members for the month of June. The rankings were determined by analyzing consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 730 boy group members, using data collected from May 15 to June 15.

Topping the list this month is BTS’s Jin, who saw a significant 203.52 percent increase in his brand reputation index since May, bringing his total score to 3,835,261 for June. Keywords associated with Jin included “free hug,” “ARMY,” and “fan meeting,” with related terms like “discharge,” “thankful,” and “congratulate.” His positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a high score of 95.07 percent positive reactions.

In second place, we have ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo with a brand reputation index of 3,604,710, showing a 24.97 percent rise in his score compared to last month. BTS’s Jimin followed closely in third place with a 25.64 percent increase in his brand reputation index, totaling 2,258,664 for June.

Wanna One’s Kang Daniel secured the fourth spot with a brand reputation index of 2,257,140, marking a 37.46 percent rise in his score since May. Rounding out the top five is BTS’s Jungkook with a brand reputation index of 1,898,925, showing a 33.80 percent increase in his score.

These rankings provide insight into the popularity and influence of boy group members in the industry. Other notable names in the top 30 include BTS’s V, THE BOYZ’s Younghoon, RIIZE’s Wonbin, and more. The list showcases the diverse talents and appeal of these individuals within the K-pop scene.

Overall, the brand reputation rankings for boy group members highlight the ongoing success and recognition of these artists in the entertainment industry. The positive reception and high scores reflect their strong connection with fans and the public, solidifying their positions as top influencers in the K-pop world.