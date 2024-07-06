Top Gun: Maverick was a huge success at the box office, making almost $1.5 billion globally in 2022. The long-awaited sequel received six Oscar nominations and won Best Sound. Tom Cruise, who reprised his role as Maverick, was not recognized for his performance but did receive a nomination as a producer on the film.

The original Top Gun, released 38 years ago, became a cultural phenomenon with its iconic jets, soundtrack, and memorable scenes. The cast of the original film has since gone on to have successful careers in Hollywood. Tom Cruise, who played Maverick, has continued to be a box office star with numerous award nominations and wins throughout his career.

Kelly McGillis, who played Charlie Blackwood in the original film, did not reprise her role in the sequel. She has continued to act in various films and TV shows but has also focused on other ventures, such as running a restaurant in Florida.

Val Kilmer, who played Iceman, made a touching cameo in the sequel. He has had a successful acting career with memorable roles in films such as The Doors, Batman Forever, and Heat. Kilmer battled throat cancer but has since recovered and continued to act.

Anthony Edwards, known for his role as Goose in the original film, went on to have a successful career in TV, winning a Golden Globe and multiple Emmy nominations. He has appeared in various TV shows and films, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Meg Ryan, who played Carole in the original film, had a successful career in romantic comedies and dramas. She has continued to act in various projects and remains focused on producing and directing, as well as prioritizing her children’s happiness.

The article also highlights other members of the Top Gun cast, such as Tim Robbins, Adrian Pasdar, Michael Ironside, and Tom Skerritt, who have all had successful acting careers post-Top Gun.

The sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, introduced a new cast of recruits joining Tom Cruise on his mission. Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Jay Ellis, Greg Davis, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Ed Harris all bring new characters to the Top Gun universe.

Overall, the Top Gun franchise has left a lasting impact on pop culture, with fans eagerly anticipating the release of Top Gun: Maverick and the return of their favorite characters. The cast members have continued to have successful careers in Hollywood, showcasing their talent and versatility in various projects.