Hello everyone, I’m Kelsey, your go-to person for all things pop culture, and I’m here to give you the lowdown on the latest and greatest in entertainment. This week, my colleagues have handpicked a variety of upcoming releases that are definitely worth checking out. Let’s dive in.

First up, we have the highly anticipated “Despicable Me 4.” The lovable Gru, voiced by Steve Carrell, is back with his minions in tow. The movie hits theaters on July 3, and promises plenty of laughs and adventure as Gru’s family faces off against a new villain. With Steve Carrell and Kristen Wiig at the helm, this is one animated movie you won’t want to miss.

Next, we have “Space Cadet,” a fun and quirky film set to launch on Prime Video on July 4. Follow a party girl from Florida as she stumbles her way into an astronaut training program, leading to a series of hilarious mishaps and unexpected challenges. Emma Roberts stars in this feel-good movie that encourages viewers to chase their dreams, no matter how far-fetched they may seem.

For those who enjoy a good scare, “Maxxxine” is set to hit theaters on July 5. This horror film follows adult film actress Maxine Minx as she navigates the treacherous waters of 1980s Hollywood, all while trying to evade a serial killer. With a stellar cast and a nod to classic ’80s cinema, this movie is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Switching gears to television, the 21st season of “The Bachelorette” premieres on July 8 on ABC. This season features Jenn Tran as the first Asian American lead, bringing a fresh perspective to the beloved reality show. With a diverse cast and a promise of drama and romance, this season is shaping up to be one for the books.

And for those looking for a binge-worthy series, look no further than the final season of “Suits” now streaming on Netflix. Follow the twists and turns of this legal drama as it comes to a thrilling conclusion, with plenty of drama and intrigue along the way. Whether you’re a fan of Meghan Markle or just love a good legal thriller, “Suits” is sure to keep you hooked until the very end.

That’s all for this week’s entertainment picks. Stay tuned for more recommendations coming your way soon. And if you have any other exciting releases or shows you’re looking forward to, let us know in the comments below. Happy watching!