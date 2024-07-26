Margot Robbie lit up the red carpet at the Oscars with her stunning Versace dress, showcasing her talent as both an actress and a producer. Despite her success, she wasn’t the highest-earning celebrity last year. That title went to Adam Sandler, who made an impressive $73 million, followed closely by Tom Cruise with $45 million.

The gender pay gap in Hollywood has been a hot topic, with stars like Sharon Stone speaking out about the discrepancies in pay between men and women. Only two women, Margot Robbie and Jennifer Aniston, made it to the top ten earners list, signaling a slow but steady improvement.

Meryl Streep acknowledged the progress being made, noting that women are now some of the biggest stars in the world. However, the disparity in paychecks is still evident, with male actors like Adam Sandler raking in massive earnings. Sandler’s success can be attributed to his production company’s lucrative deal with Netflix.

Looking back at Hollywood history, it was Elizabeth Taylor who set the stage for million-dollar paychecks with her role in “Cleopatra.” Since then, male actors have dominated the blockbuster scene, commanding hefty sums for sequels and superhero movies. Women like Sandra Bullock have defied the odds, breaking through the pay ceiling with impressive earnings.

Margot Robbie’s success with “Barbie” showcases the potential for female stars to command top-dollar fees, especially when involved in the production process. However, the industry still has a long way to go in terms of gender equality, with fewer women in key behind-the-scenes roles like producers, directors, and writers.

The issue of pay inequality has sparked outrage among actresses like Olivia Colman and Jennifer Lawrence, who have spoken out about the vast differences in earnings between male and female stars. The disparity was evident in cases like the reshoot of “All The Money In The World,” where Mark Wahlberg earned significantly more than his female co-star Michelle Williams.

As Hollywood continues to grapple with gender pay gaps, the importance of giving women more opportunities in blockbuster roles and decision-making positions cannot be understated. Stars like Margot Robbie are paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable industry, where talent and success are rewarded regardless of gender.