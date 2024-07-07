2024 is proving to be a year full of love and joy for many Hollywood couples as they tie the knot in various star-studded weddings. From intimate ceremonies to lavish celebrations, celebrities are celebrating their love in grand style this year.

Former “Bachelorette” contestant Chase McNary and Ellie White exchanged vows on July 6 in Dillon, Colo., with a picturesque mountain backdrop. The couple chose a casual and laid-back approach to their wedding, focusing on the significance of their commitment to each other. McNary and White confirmed their relationship in 2020 and got engaged in 2022.

Actress Eva Amurri, daughter of Susan Sarandon, married chef Ian Hock on June 29 in Hudson Valley, NY. The couple said their “I dos” in a charming ceremony surrounded by loved ones, more than a year after getting engaged in Paris. This is Amurri’s second marriage, and she shares three children with her ex-husband.

Model Olivia Culpo and NFL star Christian McCaffrey also tied the knot on June 29 in Rhode Island. Culpo stunned in a timeless Dolce & Gabbana dress, while McCaffrey looked dapper in a classic black suit. The couple celebrated their special day with multiple outfit changes, ensuring they enjoyed every moment of their wedding festivities.

Hannah Ann Sluss, a former “Bachelor” contestant, and NFL star Jake Funk opted for an intimate ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, on June 26. The couple chose to focus on the commitment and significance of marriage, keeping the celebration simple and heartfelt. Sluss and Funk got engaged in January 2023 after a year of dating.

Singer Ashanti and rapper Nelly surprised fans with news of their secret marriage in St. Louis, Mo., on Dec. 27, 2023. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, rekindled their romance after a decade-long relationship hiatus. Ashanti and Nelly first met in 2003 and officially got back together in 2023.

Actress Maria Bello and Michelin-starred chef Dominique Crenn exchanged vows in a bohemian-chic wedding in Los Cabos, Mexico, on May 12. The couple, who got engaged in 2019, celebrated their love surrounded by 140 guests, including famous friends like Patricia Arquette and Gavin Rossdale.

These are just a few of the many celebrity weddings that have taken place in 2024, showcasing love, commitment, and joy in the world of Hollywood. As couples come together to celebrate their unions, they remind us all of the beauty and magic of love that transcends fame and fortune.