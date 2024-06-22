Celebrities are always in the spotlight, and recently, some of them have been capturing moments from their lives to share with fans on social media. Mick Jagger took a moment to relax at the Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center after a Rolling Stones tour stop in Philadelphia. Dwayne Johnson, who had been recovering from an injury, was back to work on the set of “The Smashing Machine” in Vancouver, a film about a former MMA fighter.

Lenny Kravitz found solace in an outdoor oasis, while Kim Kardashian treated herself to some pizza at Joe’s Pizza in Greenwich Village during a trip to New York City to celebrate her daughter’s birthday. Cher and her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards showed off their style at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Bikeriders”.

Celine Dion kept it casual during an appearance in Midtown, while Martha Stewart enjoyed some time at a ranch in Marfa, Texas. Doja Cat put her own spin on secretary style, and Kevin Costner watched the Yankees take on the Orioles and come out victorious.

Actresses Lily Collins and Ashley Park reunited on David Chang’s Netflix show “Dinner Time Live,” while Suki Waterhouse gave fans a sneak peek behind the scenes of her latest music video, “Supersad”. Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Prince Louis, and Prince George enjoyed a beach day in Norfolk, England.

Kevin Hart had some fun with perspective in a photo with his wife, Eniko, and Jessica Alba got down to business on the set of her film “Trigger Warning” in New Mexico. Gigi Hadid found some shade to cool off during her vacation, and Sofia Coppola and Elle Fanning collaborated on a project for Roku Gin, years after working together on “Somewhere”.

Blake Lively surprised moviegoers in Grapevine, Texas, at a screening of her new movie, “It Ends With Us”. Celebrities continue to share glimpses of their lives and work with fans, giving a unique insight into their world through social media.