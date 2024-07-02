Andy Cohen, the well-known television personality and Bravo boss, recently celebrated the 15th anniversary of his popular talk show, Watch What Happens Live. Despite his success, Cohen still has a few things he wants to achieve in his career. In an exclusive interview with OK! magazine, Cohen revealed that there are some big-name celebrities he would love to have as guests on his show.

One of the top celebrities on Cohen’s bucket list is Beyoncé. He is a big music fan and would be thrilled to interview her on Watch What Happens Live. Another music icon he hopes to have on the show is Madonna. Cohen is known for his engaging interviews with A-listers, and having these music legends on his show would be a dream come true for him.

When asked about the guest who has left the biggest impression on him, Cohen did not hesitate to mention Oprah Winfrey. He described her appearance on the show as a significant moment in his career. Oprah’s presence meant a lot to him personally, as she has been a role model and inspiration to him as a broadcaster. Her appearance on Watch What Happens Live was a highlight for Cohen and his fans.

In addition to his television career, Cohen has also been enjoying quality time with his children, Benjamin Allen Cohen and Lucy Eve Cohen. He has been balancing his busy life as a dad between Manhattan and the Hamptons, where he recently built a new house. Cohen loves entertaining his famous friends at his home and creating special memories with his kids.

Aside from his television and family life, Cohen has partnered with Fresca Mix for their Fance Ice sweepstakes. He has been a longtime fan of Fresca Mix and has helped launch new flavors of vodka spritz with the brand. To celebrate his partnership, Cohen will be hosting a bar crawl in Montauk, N.Y., where Bravo fans can join in on the fun and connect with him.

Overall, Cohen is looking forward to continuing his successful career in television, connecting with his fans, and creating memorable moments both on and off the screen. His passion for entertainment and genuine interactions with celebrities and viewers have solidified his place as a beloved figure in the industry.